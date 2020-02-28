|
Betty Jo Cooper Haulbrook
Seneca - Betty Jo Cooper Haulbrook, 86, of Seneca, SC, widow of Lester Ray Haulbrook, Sr., went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her residence.
Born, September 19, 1933 in Walhalla, SC, she was a daughter of the late James R. Cooper and Fannie Edgar Cooper.
Betty was retired from textile work. She also worked with children at Head Start. She was a member of River of Life Church of God.
She is survived by her children, Lester R. Haulbrook, Jr. (Jo Beth), Pamela Haulbrook, Rev. Tim W. Haulbrook (Angie) and Rev. Roger L. Haulbrook, Sr. (Sandra); son-in-law, Charles W. Sassar; grandchildren, Sonja Shaw, Kim Lollis (Darren), Rev. Adam Selman (Jessica), Timothy Haulbrook (Laurin), Rev. Nicole Dolderer (Jim), Eric Selman (Jessica), Tasha Wooten (Chris) and R.J. Haulbrook (Samantha); siblings, Saderice "Frankie" Butts (Gerald) of Walhalla, SC and Kathy Cooper of Seneca, SC; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Anita K. Sassar; sisters, Ruth Black, Mattie Lois Cooper, Carol Nix and Opal Dodd; and a brother, James R. Cooper, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-9:00 pm Sunday, March 1, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at River of Life Church of God on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Rev. Dale Dyar and Rev. Kevin Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will be at the home of her son, Roger Haulbrook, Sr.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to River of Life Church of God, 601 S. McDuffie St., Anderson, SC 29624.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020