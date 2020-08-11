Betty Jo King Black
Anderson - Betty Jo King Black, 90, wife of the late Harold Black, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.
Born in Anderson on August 13, 1929, she was the daughter of the late George M. King and the late Mae Dunn King.
Betty was a graduate of Anderson Girl's High School and Forrest College. In 1960, Betty started a broadcasting career that span 4 decades. Little did she know that when she spoke into the microphone of WAIM/WCAC Radio, that year, she was making broadcasting history. She would later be recognized as the first staff female announcer in the Southeast by the S.C. Broadcasters Association. She continued for several years as a DJ, newscaster and sportscaster until becoming the program director and ultimately, General Manager. She was best known for hosting her Gospel Favorites Show in the 1960's.
Her career path later led her to WCCP in Clemson and finally to WMTY in Greenwood where she retired in 1999.
For many years, she was a board member of the S.C. Broadcaster's Association where she chaired the educational committee. She was awarded the Woman of the Year in 1971 by the American Businesswomen's Association and is listed among the Who's Who of American Women. In 2006, she was awarded an Honorary Life Member from the S.C. Broadcaster's Association. Betty Black will be remembered for paving the way for many women in the broadcasting industry.
Betty is a member of Temple Baptist Church in Anderson, and a former member of Oakwood Baptist Church where she was a soloist and a member of the sanctuary choir for many years.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Pournoury, grandson, Kellen Pournoury, a niece, Marsha King and nephews, Richard and Michael King.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Marshall King.
A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 3:00pm in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625. Rev. Michael Allen will officiate. The family will speak to visitors following the service.
Social distancing is to be observed, and face masks are recommended.
Memorials may be made to the Anderson County Humane Society 407 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625
