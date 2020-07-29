Betty Jo Lott
Anderson - Betty Jo Whitehurst Lott, 81, of Anderson, SC, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Born May 9, 1939 in Pike County, AL, she was the daughter of the late Rufus Noah Whithehurst and Carrie Lois Blanton Whitehurst.
Betty Jo was a 1957 graduate of Troy High School. She was an active member of First Baptist Church Anderson and enjoyed working with primary age children. She devoted her life to her family and was a kind, gentle soul to all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Ervin Lott; children, Cara Daphne Lott and Tony Lott (Kathryn); and grandchildren, Kathryn Anne, William and Elizabeth Lott.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Thompson, Carolyn Townsend, Vivian Morgan; and brother, Carl Whitehurst.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am (CST) at Mossy Grove Cemetery, Troy, AL with Rev. Mack Lowery officiating. Seating will be limited and those attending are encouraged to bring a chair and wear a face covering.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090 and Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621. WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM