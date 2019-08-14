|
|
Dr. Betty Jo Moore Hall
Abbeville - Abbeville - Dr. Betty Jo Moore Hall, 58, wife of Colonel Wallace Andrew "Wally" Hall, Jr., U.S. Army, Retired, of Byrnes Avenue died Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Chester County from injuries sustained in an auto accident.
A native of Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Hon. Fred Thurman and Maude Elizabeth Williams Moore. She attended Abbeville First Baptist Church.
Dr. Hall currently served as District Superintendent of Abbeville County School District. She was a 1978 graduate of Belton-Honea Path High School, and received the following degrees: BS Business Education, Lander College; Master of Library Science, University of South Carolina; Masters +30, Clemson University; and her Ph.D. in Educational Leadership, Nova Southeastern University.
Betty Jo started her career as a Library Media Specialist at John C. Calhoun Elementary School and served in various capacities in the McCormick School District. She served as Assistant Superintendent of Abbeville School District prior to being promoted to Superintendent in 2017.
In addition to other activities, her service to the community included past president of the Abbeville Woman's Club, Heritage House Board Directors, past president of the Abbeville Cotillion Club, past Chair of the Abbeville Area Medical Center Foundation Board, and member of the Abbeville County Library Board.
Betty Jo and Wally were, both elected into the South Carolina Shaggers Hall of Fame.
She is survived by her husband of the home, a sister, Fredda Elizabeth Moore Gilmer (Billy) of Honea Path, and a brother, Fred "Butch" Thurman Moore II (Joy) of Honea Path; a nephew Kevin Gilmer (Kristi) of Honea Path; great-nephews Kris Gilmer and Kenny Webster of Honea Path; a niece, Janet Moore of Greenwood and her daughter, Julia Preston; sister-in-law Linda Hall Nash (Bobby) of Boiling Springs and brother-in-law Jimmy Hall of California.
A celebration of Betty Jo's life will be held at the James Medford Family Event Center, Piedmont Technical College, Greenwood, on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 3 p.m.
Graveside services for family and close friends will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday in the family plot at Eastview Cemetery, Honea Path.
Flowers are welcomed. Memorials can be made to the Abbeville Area Medical Center Foundation, PO Box 887 Abbeville, SC 29620.
The family will be at the home of Butch & Joy Moore, 314 Harvey Drive, Honea Path, and will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the James C. Self Conference Center, Piedmont Technical College, Greenwood.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Honea Path is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 14, 2019