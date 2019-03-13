Services
Pruitt Funeral Home
603 N. Main St.
Honea Path, SC 29654
864-369-2461
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pruitt Funeral Home
603 N. Main St.
Honea Path, SC 29654
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Pruitt Funeral Home
603 N. Main St.
Honea Path, SC 29654
Betty Johnson Obituary
Betty Johnson

Honea Path - Betty Love Hall Johnson, 82, widow of Jasper Bonner Johnson, of 401 Harper Street, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at NHC Anderson.

Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late James Reid and Kathleen Page Hall. She was a member of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, and worked as a seamstress at the Honea Path Shirt Plant. She had also worked for Belk, Wright's Fashion, and Wilson's Five and Dime.

Mrs. Johnson is survived one son: Walter "Chop" Johnson and wife LaDonna of Honea Path; one daughter: Debbie Jones and husband Jerry of Belton; four grandchildren: Bonnie Lindley, Missie Roach, Brandon Johnson, and Ana Johnson MacInnis; seven great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters: Ann Bonds and Peggy Davis.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, March 13 at Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel in Honea Path with Rev. Mark Krieger officiating. Burial will follow at Eastview Cemetery.

The family is at the home of her son, 160 Tornado Rd., and will receive friends Wednesday from 1-3 PM at Pruitt Funeral Home prior to the service. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 13, 2019
