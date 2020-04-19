|
|
Betty Lanier Bearden
Betty Grace Lanier Bearden, age 83, wife of the late Cecil "Pete" Bearden, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born in Pendleton, SC on June 3, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Cecil Lanier and Eva Swaney Lanier.
She was a long-time member of The Church of God on Burdine Rd. where she taught Sunday School for many years.
Her most important job was being a homemaker and a loving mother to her 8 children, Shelby Ashley (Ralph), Michael Bearden (Cathy), Eugene Bearden (Renee), Connie Hutchinson (Tommy), Sandra McDougald (Dennis), Yvonne King (Roger), Lisa Blackwell (Richard) and Janice Lowe (Chris)
She is also survived by a brother Curtis Lanier (Joanne), 21 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, her brothers, Harold, Ralph, Kenneth, Grady and Raymond Lanier preceded her in death.
Friends may pay their respects at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center on Monday, April 20, 2020 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm.
A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 2:00pm. Rev. Ralph Ashley will officiate. Due to the current COVID-19 environment, social distancing is to be observed.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Janice Lowe 505 Fountainbleu Blvd. Anderson, SC 29625
