Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Bearden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lanier Bearden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Lanier Bearden Obituary
Betty Lanier Bearden

Betty Grace Lanier Bearden, age 83, wife of the late Cecil "Pete" Bearden, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born in Pendleton, SC on June 3, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Cecil Lanier and Eva Swaney Lanier.

She was a long-time member of The Church of God on Burdine Rd. where she taught Sunday School for many years.

Her most important job was being a homemaker and a loving mother to her 8 children, Shelby Ashley (Ralph), Michael Bearden (Cathy), Eugene Bearden (Renee), Connie Hutchinson (Tommy), Sandra McDougald (Dennis), Yvonne King (Roger), Lisa Blackwell (Richard) and Janice Lowe (Chris)

She is also survived by a brother Curtis Lanier (Joanne), 21 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, her brothers, Harold, Ralph, Kenneth, Grady and Raymond Lanier preceded her in death.

Friends may pay their respects at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center on Monday, April 20, 2020 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 2:00pm. Rev. Ralph Ashley will officiate. Due to the current COVID-19 environment, social distancing is to be observed.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, Janice Lowe 505 Fountainbleu Blvd. Anderson, SC 29625

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com

THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -