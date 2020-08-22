1/1
Betty Lee Mitchell Welborn
Betty Lee Mitchell Welborn

Anderson - Betty Lee Saylors Mitchell Welborn, 98, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born January 23, 1922 in Anderson, SC, she is the daughter of the late Jasper Earl Saylors and Anna Belle Wilson Saylors. Betty worked in textiles at Rice Mills for over 25 years, then continued on to work as a caregiver until the age of 88. She loved cooking and was well known for her delicious fried chicken, banana pudding, and pecan pie. Betty was also a member of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Debbie Mitchell Moore, and Ronnie Mitchell; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and caregiver and friend, Frank Smith.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Sloan Mitchell; daughter, Shelby Moseley; two brothers, William Earl Saylors, and Larry Paxon Saylors; baby sister, Pallie Saylors; and a great-granddaughter, Kaitlyn McKenna Sullivan.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow visitation at the church on Monday, August 24 at 2:00 p.m. with social distancing being observed with Dr. Dwight Greene and Dr. Ron Culbertson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will be at the residence.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made in Betty's honor to Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, 2603 Due West Hwy., Belton, SC 29627, or Broadway Lake Baptist Church, 1400 Broadway Lake Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Memories & Condolences
