Betty Lollis Stinemire
Anderson - Betty Lollis Stinemire, 85, wife of the late A.C. Stinemire of Anderson, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at NHC Healthcare of Anderson.
Born in Anderson on February 8, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Guy Thomas Lollis and Lucille Stegall Lollis.
After 40 years of service, Betty retired as supervisor at The Singer Co. She was an avid flower gardener and was a member of Six & Twenty Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Tony Busha, grandson Scott Busha, and a special daughter, Sandra Busha Gambrell.
She is also survived by her brothers, W.L. Lollis (Leona) and Horace Lollis (Barbara).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ansley Busha, and siblings, Vera Davis, James Lollis, Dorothy Smith, Sybil Black, T.G. Lollis and Marshall Lollis.
The family will receive friends at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29621, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 2:00pm at Six & Twenty Baptist Church Cemetery 3701 Six and Twenty Rd. Pendleton, SC 29670. Rev. Royce Addis will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anderson County P.A.W.S. 1320 U.S. 29 Anderson, SC 29626 or to Six and Twenty Baptist Church.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020