Betty Lou CapellBelton, SC - Betty Lou Brown Capell, 69, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020.Born in Elberton, GA, she was the daughter of the late Troy T. and Elizabeth Wilbanks Brown. She was retired from textiles and of the Holiness faith.Survivors include two daughters, Carol Cason Parnell (Brian) and Pam Whitman; three grandchildren, Justin Capell, Devan Capell, and Ryver Parnell; six great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Judy Harris, Joyce Sheridan (Jimmy), and Reba Geddings (Jerry).In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Doug Capell, grandson, Blake Capell, and two brothers, Jake Phillips and Thomas Brown.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 15, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary. Family members are at their respective homes.Sullivan-King Mortuary