Betty M. Crandall
Central - Betty Mauldin Crandall passed away on August 29, 2019 at her residence in Clemson South Carolina. Born in Walhalla, S.C. on June 12, 1930 she was the daughter of the late Marvin T. Mauldin Sr. and Nelle M Mauldin (Judy Nell). She graduated from Seneca High School in Seneca South Carolina in 1949. She loved Jesus, her family, cats, birds, cooking, her home, watching TV, and Fox News. Betty worked for Furman University Library In the late sixties and early seventies then she retired from Clemson University Extension Service in 1992 (worked there twenty-four years).
She was predeceased by her husband Giles 0. Crandall of Clemson South Carolina and son Robert Keith Crandall of Greenville South Carolina. She was also predeceased by her four brothers and one sister: Marvin T. Mauldin Jr. of Aiken South Carolina, James Douglas Mauldin of Seneca South Carolina, Charles A. Mauldin of Aiken South Carolina, Wallace D. Mauldin of Grey Court South Carolina, and Ruth Mauldin of Leesville Florida.
Surviving is her son Samuel Giles Crandall of Clemson South Carolina.
Graveside service will be held 3:30pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Old Stone Church Cemetery at with the eulogy being performed by Roger Dale Chapman of Williamston South Carolina.
The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the .
Cox Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 31, 2019