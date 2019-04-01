|
|
Betty "Trish Ann" Martin
Anderson, SC - The Unity Mortuary of Anderson announce that family and friends will gather 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 to celebrate the life of Betty "Trish Ann" Martin at Welfare Baptist Church 2106 Bolt Drive Belton, SC with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family is at 102 Cloverdale Dr. Anderson, SC 29621.
To view full obituary please visit our website:
www.theunitymortuary.net
.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019