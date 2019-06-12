|
Betty McAlister
Honea Path - Betty Jean McMullan McAlister, 87, widow of Douglas Morgan McAlister, of Graham Street died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at AnMed Health Care in Anderson.
Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Clifton E. and Clara Sue Stratton McMullan. She was a member of Honea Path First Baptist Church, was retired from BiLo of Honea Path, and had served Meals on Wheels.
Surviving are a son, Douglas Steven McAlister (Debbie) of Honea Path, a daughter Rebecca McAlister Hiott (Danny) of Anderson, three brothers, Harrell McMullan, Joel McMullan, and Dale McMullan all of Iva, two sisters, Geraldine Gentry and Linda Lewis, both of Iva, four grandchildren, Kelli Fowler (Kevin), Amanda McAlister, Morgan Durand, and Cody Hiott (Elizabeth) and four great-grandchildren, Kason Fowler, Kaylee Fowler, Colten Durand, and Bella Grace Durand.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Horace and Gilbert McMullan and two sisters, Roberta Kelly and Margaret Simpson.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Honea Path First Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Beaver officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories, Belton.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM on Wednesday at Pruitt Funeral Home, Honea Path. The family requests that flowers be omitted and memorials made to Honea Path First Baptist Church, 100 South Main St. Honea Path, SC 29654. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 12, 2019