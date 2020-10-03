1/1
Betty Mitchell Moon
Betty Mitchell Moon

Anderson - Betty Mitchell Todd Moon, 85, of Anderson, SC, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born January 22, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Rufus Mitchell, Sr. and Willie Mae Mitchell. After graduating from high school, Betty began a career in retail clothing; first with Myers Arnold and later, retiring from Belk. She loved helping her customers and knew most by name. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church and was very active before declining health. Betty will be remembered for her excellent cooking skills, her ability to decorate and her southern gentle ways. She loved pretty things and loved making her home a showcase.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly M. Mann; brother, Jack Mitchell; 3 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Allen Todd and second husband, Haskell Moon; brothers, Rufus Mitchell, Jr. and Billy Mitchell; and sister Barbara Holliday.

A cryptside service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 1 pm at Remembrance II Mausoleum Chapel at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Dr. Don Cox will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice facility of one's choice.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of the Hospice House of Greenwood for Betty's wonderful care.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
