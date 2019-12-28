|
Betty Moore
Anderson - Betty Nell Timms Moore, 89, of Anderson, SC, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at The Garden House of Anderson.
Born August 28, 1930 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late Samuel L. Timms and Icie Smith Timms. She was married to the late John Ralph Moore, Sr.
Betty began her career as a REALTOR in 1977 and was associated with Coldwell Banker Durham until her retirement in 2004. She was actively involved in REALTOR associations locally, state, and nationally during her career. She made outstanding voluntary commitments to the Western Upstate Association of REALTORS, the State and the National Association of REALTORS. Betty served as President of the Western Upstate Association of REALTORS in 1986 and again in 1992. Widely known as one of the State's most accomplished and respected realtors, the SC General Assembly voted and chose Betty as the "REALTOR of the Year" in 1996. She constantly demonstrated a professional demeanor in her abilities, skills and providing her clients with the most up-to-date information; coupled with genuine care and concern for their welfare.
Betty worked tirelessly for her community, not only as a realtor, but served on many boards including; Anderson Place Advisory Board, Palmetto Bank Advisory Board, Anderson Sunshine House Board, YMCA Board of Directors, Anderson Area Chamber of Commerce Board, President of the Anderson College Alumni Board, Anderson City Development Corporation Board of Directors, Anderson Heritage Board of Directors, Anderson County Arts Center, Anderson County Women's Club, Goodwill Industries and Chairperson of the Living Endowment Anderson College Advisory Committee. She also received numerous awards and honors; including, Recipient of the Anderson College Service and Achievement Award, Anderson County Career Woman of the year, local REALTOR of the Year twice, Distinguished Service Award from SC Association of REALTORS, Distinguished Service Award from Western Upstate Association of REALTORS, Omega Tau Rho Award from the National Association of REALTORS, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Western Upstate Association of REALTORS.
Betty was a proud graduate of Anderson College and a scholarship at Anderson University bears her name. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Anderson where she was elected as the first Lady Deacon.
She is survived by her children, John Ralph Moore, Jr. (Becky) and Timothy Lee Moore; grandchildren, Denton Moore (Lauren), Betty Edmondson (Cole), Elliott Pollock, Edward Pollock, Katherine Walsh (Charles) and Elizabeth Hilsman (Shawn); and great-grandchildren Stafford Edmondson, Marc Walsh, and Charlie Walsh.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Terrell Moore Pollock; brothers, Sam Timms, Charles Timms, Lovis Timms, Lewis Timms, Hoyt Timms and Lee Timms; and sisters, Agatha Brown, Cornelia Spearman, and Obera Couch.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am-12:45pm Monday, December 30, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 1:00pm with Dr. Josh Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Betty Moore Scholarship Fund at Anderson University, 316 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019