|
|
Betty (BJ) Myers
Anderson S.C - Betty (BJ) Myers, age 68, of Anderson, S.C. passed Thursday, March 28th, born in Georgetown S.C. and was the daughter of the late Herman and Rosa Bell Myers.
She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry from South Carolina State University and a Master of Science Degree at Clemson University. She taught science at Southwood Middle School and Westside High School. She was an active member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and a Charter Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Anderson Alumna Chapter, and was a member of the South Carolina Morticians Association, Inc., and a life member of the National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association, Inc.
Survivors include her daughter, Brandi Nicole Myers-Jones of the home; three granddaughters, four sisters, Theopia Myers, Patricia Onley, Wylean Brownell, and Ella Frazier; one brother, Michael Myers.
Funeral services will be held Thursday 1:00 P.M. at Mt Zion Baptist Church, 206 Zion Street, Belton, burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
The family is at the home of Walter Lee and Glenda Jefferson, 109 Burr Drive, Belton, S.C. Condolences can be made at http://www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 2, 2019