Betty W. Todd



Anderson - Betty W. Todd, 85, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her daughters' residence, with her family by her side.



Born October 9, 1933, in Hartwell, GA, to the late Joseph M. and Fronie Allen Wicker. Betty was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was the loving wife and widow of Hugh E. Todd, who passed away in 1993. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James Wicker and sisters, Lenore Wicker and Lorene McGukin.



Betty was a graduate of Hart County High School. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school, while her health permitted.



She is survived by her daughters, Beth Barnett (Dennis), Cathy Heaton (William) and Sharon Gomez (Juan); sons, Doug Todd (Debbie) and Bobby Todd (Betty); She has nine grandchildren, Denise McAlister (Gary), Mary Beth Barnett, Lisa Dawkins (Stephen), Laura Donovan (Tim), Judy Burdette (Jeff), Cory Heaton (Lauren), Haley Bensen (James), Seth Barnett (Erica) and Mark Vickery. She also has ten great-grandchildren and several step-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 10-11:30 am, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 12:00 pm with Rev. Mark Dickson and Rev. Billy Whitfield officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



The family will be at the residence of Sharon and Juan Gomez, 435 Todd Road, Anderson, SC 29626.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary