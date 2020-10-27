Betty Watson ElrodAnderson, SC - Betty Watson Elrod, also known affectionately as "Betty Sue" or "Nana", went to Heaven to be with Jesus on October 26, 2020. Betty Sue grew up in Anderson SC and was a graduate of Girls High School. She worked in women's clothing sales for many years, first at Meyers Arnold Department Store, Upton's Department Store and then at "The June Bug". She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church and at one time, loved singing in the choir. She is remembered as a wonderful cook, basketball player, coach, comedian, after-school snack maker, youthful heart, contagious smile, confidant, friend and her addictive sweet tea.During high school, Betty met the love of her life, Lawrence Martin (Bill) Elrod, at Boscobel Lake. Betty and Bill were married for 67 wonderful years. Betty Sue is survived by her husband and son, Brant and his wife Kate. She leaves behind her 4 beloved grandchildren, Jennifer Elrod Knapp and her husband Eric and their two children Griffin Walter Knapp and Parker Lawrence Knapp; Betsy Elrod Davis and her husband Matthew Davis, Allison Elrod Long and her husband Jacob Long; and Rebecca Catherine Elrod. She is survived by a younger sister, Joyce Ann Stamps (Bill). She was predeceased by her parents Grady and Annie Fischer Watson and brother Henry Watson.Betty was cancer free for 25 years after having endured colon, liver and lung cancer. She was a coach and encourager for many enduring cancer. The notes and reflections written in her worn bible reflect her thoughts during life's struggles and are a testament to her eternal home. She used her sickness to pass along determination and perseverance to her grandchildren. She would frequently say "sometimes you have to fall to the ground so that you realize your need to look up to the Lord for strength". Thanks to all of her wonderful doctors and nurses at Anderson Cancer Center who treated Betty during that time. It was with their care, expertise, and devotion that Betty was to live a wonderful life and was able to help raise four wonderful granddaughters. She spoke of this often and was forever grateful for their care.The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Garden House of Anderson for the love and care that they all received over the last year. Many thanks to Dr Z. Gregg Seymour and his caring staff and also to Divine Hospice and Hospice of the Upstate.The receiving of friends will be non-traditional and held on Friday, October 30, from 4 pm to 6 pm outside on the portico of Sullivan-King Mortuary, located at 3205 N Hwy 81, in Anderson, SC. It will be a drop-in, social distancing and masks encouraged. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 30, at New Silver Brook Cemetery conducted by Dr. Josh Hunt.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 307 South Manning Street, Anderson, SC 29624.Sullivan-King Mortuary