Betty Williams
Anderson - Betty Joyce White Williams, 88, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at her residence.
Born June 15, 1932 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late John Thomas White and Lorene Spencer White. Betty worked at Winn-Dixie as both a bookkeeper and cashier. She loved gardening, watching her grandkids and was of the Church of God faith.
She is survived by her sons, James Williams (Wanda), Alan Williams (Ann), and Daniel Williams (Debbie); daughter, Alice McCullough (Ralph); several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Pat Glenn (Keith, III) and Carol Franks.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny and Harold White; and one sister, Barbara Spake.
The family will host a memorial gathering on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the home, 504 Elderberry Ln., Anderson, SC 29625.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PruittHealth Hospice Anderson, 1510 N. Fant St., Anderson, SC 29621 .
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.