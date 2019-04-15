|
Beverly Brown
Claxton, GA - Beverly Brown passed away April 14, 2019 at her home. SURVIVORS: sons, Danny (Patsy) ,Tommy (Robin) and Tony (Danielle) ; daughter, Kay (Jacky); brother, Jerrell NeSmith VISITATION: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 11:30 a.m. - 1:00p.m. at NeSmith Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. BURIAL: Sikes Chapel Cemetery Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements"Our Family Serving Your Family"
"Since 1917"(912) 739-3338 www.nesmithfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 15, 2019