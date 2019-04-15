Services
J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home
513 West Main Street
Claxton, GA 30417
(912) 739-3338
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home
513 West Main Street
Claxton, GA 30417
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home
513 West Main Street
Claxton, GA 30417
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beverly Brown Obituary
Beverly Brown

Claxton, GA - Beverly Brown passed away April 14, 2019 at her home. SURVIVORS: sons, Danny (Patsy) ,Tommy (Robin) and Tony (Danielle) ; daughter, Kay (Jacky); brother, Jerrell NeSmith VISITATION: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 11:30 a.m. - 1:00p.m. at NeSmith Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. BURIAL: Sikes Chapel Cemetery Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements"Our Family Serving Your Family"

"Since 1917"(912) 739-3338 www.nesmithfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now