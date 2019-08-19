Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
1939 - 2019
Anderson - Beverly Joyce Cole Driver, 80, of Anderson, SC passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born February 25, 1939 in Memphis, TN, Beverly was the daughter of the late J.W. Cole and Edith Marie Smith Cole. She was employed at AT&T for a period before she married her husband Bill Driver. She enjoyed volunteering at Anderson Memorial Hospital as well as at the Anderson County Disabilities Program. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church where she took part in the Joy Sunday School Class and the Senior Adults Program.

Beverly is survived by her cousin, Elizabeth King and her husband George and their family; and special friends, Betty Shacklette and Frances Alexander.

In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Driver.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m.- 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow visitation in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Flowers are optional, or memorials may be made to Concord Baptist Church, 1012 Concord Rd., Anderson, SC 29621, or to the Anderson Special Needs Foundation, 212 McGee Rd., Anderson, SC 29625.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 19, 2019
