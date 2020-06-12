Beverly Lee
Beverly Lee

Anderson, SC - Beverly Lee, 90, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Edgar and Kathleen Stevenson Lee. She was a graduate of Anderson Girls High School and attended Winthrop College. Miss Lee was retired from Exxon in Houston, Texas. She was a member of Central Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by two nieces, three great nephews, one great niece, and six great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William L. Lee.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Old Silver Brook Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621, or the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 East Calhoun Street, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
