B.G. "Woody" Woodham, Jr.
Columbus, NC - B.G. "Woody" Woodham Jr., husband of the late Joan Morrison Woodham, passed away March 22, 2019, in Columbus, NC. Born September 2, 1927, in Newberry, SC, he was the son of the late B.G. Woodham Sr. and Margaret Evans Woodham. He is survived by daughter Barbara Lochen (Stephen) of Scottsdale, AZ; son Douglas Woodham (Dalya Inhaber) of New York, NY; sister Nan Alexander (Glynn) Georgetown, SC; cousin Dettie Piper (Carl) of Greenville, SC. Also, surviving are three grandchildren, Abigail, Elizabeth, and Mitchell.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in the Tryon Estates Chapel at Tryon Estates, 617 Laurel Lake Dr., Columbus, NC 28722.
A reception will immediately follow the service.
An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com
McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Tryon, North Carolina
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 3, 2019