Services
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
(828) 859-9341
For more information about
B.g. Woodham
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Tryon Estates Chapel at Tryon Estates
617 Laurel Lake Dr.
Columbus, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for B.g. Woodham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

B.g. "Woody" Woodham Jr.


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
B.g. "Woody" Woodham Jr. Obituary
B.G. "Woody" Woodham, Jr.

Columbus, NC - B.G. "Woody" Woodham Jr., husband of the late Joan Morrison Woodham, passed away March 22, 2019, in Columbus, NC. Born September 2, 1927, in Newberry, SC, he was the son of the late B.G. Woodham Sr. and Margaret Evans Woodham. He is survived by daughter Barbara Lochen (Stephen) of Scottsdale, AZ; son Douglas Woodham (Dalya Inhaber) of New York, NY; sister Nan Alexander (Glynn) Georgetown, SC; cousin Dettie Piper (Carl) of Greenville, SC. Also, surviving are three grandchildren, Abigail, Elizabeth, and Mitchell.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in the Tryon Estates Chapel at Tryon Estates, 617 Laurel Lake Dr., Columbus, NC 28722.

A reception will immediately follow the service.

An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com

McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Tryon, North Carolina
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
Download Now