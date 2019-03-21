Bill Burns



Williamston - William Edward Burns, age 81, of 319 Timms Mill Road, Williamston, joined his beloved wife, Edith in their Heavenly home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, upon his death at his residence. He was surrounded by the love of his family. Born in Greenville, SC on January 30, 1938, he was the son of the late W. K. Burns and the late Frances Mae Waldrop Burns. For 57 wonderful years, Bill was the beloved husband of the late Edith Lucille Burns until her death in 2015. The couple married on May 4, 1958, in Polson, Montana.



Mr. Burns is a graduate of Anderson Boys' High School. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force. He worked as a procurement manager and as a sales representative for Tech Sales. He was a faithful member of Covenant Baptist Church.



Left to carry on Mr. Burns legacy is his son, William Karl Burns (Laura) of New Port Richey, FL; two daughters, Frances Arlene Eaglen (Charles) of Greer, SC, and Lucille Ellen Walter (Gerald) of Greer, SC; a brother, Eugene Burns (Charlene) of Punta Gorda, FL; five grandchildren, William Andrew, Cathryn Lyndsay and Christina Elizabeth Burns, and Blake Anderson and Ella Grace Walter; and a great-grandchild, Jayden Alexander Burns. Bill leaves behind his beloved dog and companion, Shell, and is also survived by numerous cousins and two close friends, Dr. David Wortham (Lisa) and Lawrence Sutherlin (Patsy) all of Anderson.



The funeral service to celebrate and honor the life of Bill Burns will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Chapel at The McDougald Funeral Home with Reverend Dr. Steve Silvey officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Greenville. The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at The McDougald Funeral Home on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.



Contributions in memory of Mr. Burns may be made to Home With A Heart, 220 James Madison Road, Liberty, SC 29657.



Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 21, 2019