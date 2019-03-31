Bill Caudell



Anderson - William Clay "Bill" Caudell, Jr., 51, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.



Born February 18, 1968, in Los Angeles, CA, he was the son of William Clay Caudell, Sr. of Mansfield, OH and Lillian Tallent of Anderson, SC. He graduated in Colorado from Estes Park High School class of 1987 and served in the United States Marine Corp. He was a manager at Home Depot with 25 years of service. Bill was the most supportive, caring, loving father, grandfather, husband, son, uncle, and friend that anyone could ever have hoped to have in their lives.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 25 years, Jill Wehust Caudell; children, Michael Hillis (Chanel), and Cortney, Kodie and Clay Caudell; granddaughter, Aubree Hillis; sister-in-law, Janice Mattoch(Craig); niece, Ashley Mattoch and other close and loving family and friends living in South Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio, and California.



A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 12:30pm Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at The Carriage House at The Bleckley Inn with Hykeng Paul officiating. A lighthearted gathering of family and friends will follow the service until 3:30pm.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.org or WLS Foundation at http://www.whenlifesucks.org/



