Bill Crowe

Bill CroweAnderson, SC - Billy Lee Crowe, 78, husband of the late Mary Cochran Crowe, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020.Born in Gastonia, NC, he was the son of the late Albert Alvin and Vernell Stutts Crowe. He was retired from Form-A -Tool and was a member of Eureka Baptist Church.Survivors include a son, Dale Crowe (Cindy) of Anderson; daughter, Annette Greenway of Mebane, NC; four grandchildren, Jared Crowe, Eli Greenway, Zachary Greenway, and Kirsten Crowe; four great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Crowe; and two sisters, Melba Lomax and Nancy Lewis, all of Anderson.In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Richard Crowe, Jack Crowe, Tommy Crowe, Ray Crowe, and Robert Crowe.Friends may pay their respects and sign the register book from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, August 9, at Sullivan-King Mortuary. A private family graveside service will be held.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eureka Baptist Church, 1600 Highway 29 North, Anderson, SC 29621.Sullivan-King Mortuary