Bill Jeanes
Belton - William Earl "Bill" Jeanes, 69, husband of the late Wanda Loretta Kell Jeanes, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Born in Pelzer, he was a son of the late Jack Jeanes, Sr. and Eunice Cooley Jeanes. The owner of Bill's Tire Center, Tri City Auto Parts, and B&W Fireworks, all in Pelzer, he was the co-owner of Stars and Stripes Fireworks and B&R Fabrication, both in Williamston. Bill was a member of the Belton Fire Department and Belton Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include daughter, Tammy Burkett (Casey) of Belton; sons, Tony Jeanes (Melissa) of Piedmont and Jerry Jeanes (Sandi) of Pelzer; brother, Jimmy Jeanes of West Pelzer; sister, Diane Jeanes of Pelzer; six grandchildren, Holley Doyle, Kimberly and Sydney Jeanes, Justin, Austin, and Boedy Jeanes; six great-grandchildren, Charley, Penny, Remi, Joey, Jack, and River Mitchell; special friend, Angela Brownlee; and personal assistant, Jamie Allen.
He was predeceased by a brother, Jack Robert Jeanes; and a granddaughter, Kelleigh Jeanes.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 31, from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. at Gray Mortuary.
A graveside service will be Sunday, November 1, at 2:00 p.m. at Garden of Memories, in Belton.
Memorials may be made to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172, or to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
