Bill JeanesBelton - William Earl "Bill" Jeanes, 69, husband of the late Wanda Loretta Kell Jeanes, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020.Born in Pelzer, he was a son of the late Jack Jeanes, Sr. and Eunice Cooley Jeanes. The owner of Bill's Tire Center, Tri City Auto Parts, and B&W Fireworks, all in Pelzer, he was the co-owner of Stars and Stripes Fireworks and B&R Fabrication, both in Williamston. Bill was a member of the Belton Fire Department and Belton Masonic Lodge.Survivors include daughter, Tammy Burkett (Casey) of Belton; sons, Tony Jeanes (Melissa) of Piedmont and Jerry Jeanes (Sandi) of Pelzer; brother, Jimmy Jeanes of West Pelzer; sister, Diane Jeanes of Pelzer; six grandchildren, Holley Doyle, Kimberly and Sydney Jeanes, Justin, Austin, and Boedy Jeanes; six great-grandchildren, Charley, Penny, Remi, Joey, Jack, and River Mitchell; special friend, Angela Brownlee; and personal assistant, Jamie Allen.He was predeceased by a brother, Jack Robert Jeanes; and a granddaughter, Kelleigh Jeanes.Visitation will be held Saturday, October 31, from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. at Gray Mortuary.A graveside service will be Sunday, November 1, at 2:00 p.m. at Garden of Memories, in Belton.Memorials may be made to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172, or to Shriners Hospitals for Children , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.Gray Mortuary, PelzerCondolences: www.graymortuary.com