Bill KayAnderson, SC - William Harold Kay, 84, husband of the late Mary Holliday Kay, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020.Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Harold and Ella Whitten Kay. Mr. Kay served as President of Transit Home, Inc. and retired as General Manager of Anderson Armored Car Service. He was a member of Midway Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon, Elder, Sunday school teacher, choir member, and was church treasurer for over 50 years.Survivors include three children, Sandra Coen (Bob), John S. Kay (Susan), and Andrea Haskell (Rhea); six grandchildren, Beth Coen Welch (Andrew), Daniel Coen (Emily), Elizabeth Kay, Mary Fraser Kay, Hannah Haskell, and Will Haskell; one great-granddaughter, Ella Welch; and a sister, Johnnye Palmer.In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George Sanford "Bud" Kay and a sister, Miriam L. Kay.Due to Covid-19 concerns, the family will have a private graveside service at Midway Presbyterian Church Cemetery.Memorials may be made to Midway Presbyterian Church, 3238 Midway Road, Anderson, SC 29621.Sullivan-King Mortuary