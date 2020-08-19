1/
Bill McCall
Bill McCall

Honea Path - William Lowry "Bill" McCall, 78, husband of Linda Brock McCall, of 238 McCall Circle, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at NHC of Anderson.

Born in Abbeville County, he was a son of the late Wilkie Sylvester and Maudie Etheleen Galloway McCall. He was of the Baptist faith, and worked as a farmer and self-employed tractor mechanic, "John Deere Man".

In addition to his wife of the home, Mr. McCall is survived by three sisters: Flora McCall of Honea Path, Rebecca McCoy of Honea Path, and Lila Carr of Columbia. He is preceded in death by two brothers: James S. McCall and Lester McCall; and two sisters: Lola Brown and Exie McClain.

Funeral services with limited seating will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, August 21 at Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Fuller and Rev. Tony Lee officiating. Social distancing and Masks will be required. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories.

The family is at the home, and will receive friends Friday from 12-2 PM at Pruitt Funeral Home, prior to the service. Flowers will be gratefully accepted or memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
