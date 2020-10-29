1/1
Bill Robinson
Bill Robinson

Belton - Clarence William "Bill" Robinson, 77, of Belton, SC, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 with his family by his side.

Born July 1, 1943 in Chester, SC, he was the son of the late Clarence Robinson and Myrtle Dickerson Robinson.

Bill spent 40 years at Owens Corning Fiberglas where he was given the nickname "33". He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed traveling. He was also a huge sports fan, especially of the Atlanta Braves, Carolina Gamecocks, BHP Bears and NASCAR's Mark Martin. Bill was a devoted family man and had a special love for his grandson, Caleb, who gave him the nickname of "Poppy". He was a volunteer fireman with the Cheddar Volunteer Fire Department and a member of Dorchester Baptist Church.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Nancy Bolt Robinson; son, Joey William Robinson and his wife, Tracie McCullough Robinson; grandson, Caleb William Robinson; brother-in-law, Roger D. Bolt, Sr. (Nancy); and wonderful nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Providence Care Hospice for the excellent care and support they gave to Mr. Robinson and his family.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home at 2:00 pm with Pastor Chad Gamble officiating. As a tribute to Bill, the family would encourage those attending to wear anything that represents firefighters or the sports teams Bill loved.

Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Light Church, P.O. Box 53, Anderson, SC 29622.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
