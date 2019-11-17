|
Bill Thomason
Anderson, SC - William Martin Thomason, Sr., 91, husband of the late Martha Self "Pete" Thomason, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Born in Bishopville, SC, he was the son of the late Benjamin Walter and Theodosia Jeanette Martin Thomason. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was a graduate of Furman University. Mr. Thomason was the retired owner of Citizens Insurance Agency. He was currently the oldest member of the Anderson Kiwanis Club. He served as Board Chair of the United Fund, American Red Cross, served on the Board of Visitors at Anderson College and had served as State Treasurer of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of SC. He had also served as State President of the Independent Insurance Agents of SC. Mr. Thomason was a member of Boulevard Baptist Church where he served in many capacities including Deacon, Sunday School teacher and Stewardship Committee. He was an avid golfer and Furman Paladin fan.
Survivors include sons William M. Thomason, Jr. and wife, Pamela, John S. Thomason and wife, Pauli, all of Anderson, and Rev. W. Allen Thomason and wife, Becky of Mandan, ND; grandchildren, Janean, Meredith, Elizabeth, Mary Kathryn, Ben, John, and Eli; and his close companion, Opal R. Anderson.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ben Thomason and a sister, Jean Newton.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, at Boulevard Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boulevard Baptist Church, 700 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019