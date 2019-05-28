Services
D B Walker Funeral Service
311 Cleveland Ave
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 226-4354
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
3:00 PM
D B Walker Funeral Service
311 Cleveland Ave
Anderson, SC 29624
Billy Darnell Wansley Obituary
Billy Darnell Wansley

Anderson - Billy Wansley, 59, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at AnMed Health. Born in Anderson, he was the son of the late Joe Wansley.

He is survived by his mother, Catherine Webb Wansley and one brother Joe Wansley (Carla), both of Anderson, SC.

Funeral services are 3 pm Wednesday in the chapel of D. B. Walker Funeral Home.

The family is at the home of his brother, 1411 Hunters Trail, Anderson, SC.

Services entrusted to D.B. Walker Funeral Services. www.dbwalkerfuneralservices.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 28, 2019
