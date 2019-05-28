|
Billy Darnell Wansley
Anderson - Billy Wansley, 59, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at AnMed Health. Born in Anderson, he was the son of the late Joe Wansley.
He is survived by his mother, Catherine Webb Wansley and one brother Joe Wansley (Carla), both of Anderson, SC.
Funeral services are 3 pm Wednesday in the chapel of D. B. Walker Funeral Home.
The family is at the home of his brother, 1411 Hunters Trail, Anderson, SC.
Services entrusted to D.B. Walker Funeral Services. www.dbwalkerfuneralservices.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 28, 2019