Billy Hughes
Abbeville - Billy Hughes, 77, husband of Sally Wilson Hughes, of Abbeville, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Hospice House in Greenwood. He was born in Liberty to the late JT and Inez Burgess Hughes.
Billy was a graduate of Abbeville High School, Class of 1961. He honorably served his country in the South Carolina National Guard. Billy owned and operated his business, Hughes Electric, for ten years in the 1970's. He was then employed by the City of Abbeville Public Utilities as Operations Manager, retiring from there after 33 years of capable, dedicated service. If anyone knew the city electric department, it was Billy, your lights were always on 24/7.
He was a compassionate, loyal man and a willing helper to anyone who needed him. Billy's smiling personality was evident…he never met a stranger. He enjoyed jokes and was known to often jest with those around him. Billy's obvious identity was the man with the big hat around Abbeville. Constantly, actively involved in the Abbeville area, Billy was a current and longest serving member of the Abbeville County Historical Commission - The Burt-Stark House.
For more than 40 years, he was a member of the Clinton Lodge # 3 AFM Masonic Lodge, twice serving as Master Mason. He was also involved in the Hejaz Shrine Temple, Scottish Rites and an Emeritus Member of the Abbeville Cotillion Club.
As an accomplished woodworking craftsman, he was widely known for producing walking sticks. Billy was a member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. "Farewell Captain"
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Claude Hughes. Billy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sally, of the home; a brother, Tommy Joe Hughes (Shirley), of Abbeville; a brother-in-law, Curt Wilson (Pat), of Lake Secession; two special girls, whom he loved as his children, Brittany Sumner and Megan Sumner Gilmer; nieces and nephews and wide circle of extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends 2:00PM - 3:00PM, Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. A service to celebrate Billy's life will follow at 3:30PM in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Chuck Evans, Rev. Alvin Hodges and Rev. Ray Massey officiating.
The family is at their respective homes.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Billy, may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harris funeral.com. Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abbeville is assisting the Hughes family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 23, 2019