|
|
Billy Joe Crump
Anderson - Billy Joe "Bill" Crump, 87, of 203 Lakewood Drive, Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born April 1, 1932 in Hart County, GA, he was the son of the late William Broughton Crump and Cleo Mae Cash Crump.
Bill was retired from the Anderson City Police Department having worked for them for 10 years. He was the Superintendent for the Anderson Street and Sanitation Department for 10 years. He was an avid golfer and kept a lawn to be envied as long as he was able. He was a member of Concord Baptist Church and the Francis Crowder Sunday School Class.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Virginia "VA" Smith Crump; son, Keith Crump; daughter, Elaine Rowland of Hartwell, GA; three grandsons; and several great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special appreciation to Brack Rushing and his mother, Ann Rushing, Charles Smith and his wife, Cindy and to Hospice of the Upstate for their loyal friendship and ministry that goes far beyond caring.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm Saturday, November 2, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2:00pm with Rev. Bob Marcaurelle, Dr. Don Cox and Rev. Bill Parnell officiating. Burial will follow in New Silver Brook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson, SC 29621 or Concord Baptist Church, 1012 Concord Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019