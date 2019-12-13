|
Reverend Dr. Billy L. Taylor
Anderson, SC - Billy L. Taylor, 82, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Ware Shoals, SC, he was the son of the late Roland Taylor, Jr. and Bessie Lucille Cathcart Taylor. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Dr. Taylor was a graduate of Anderson College and earned his Doctorate at Erskine Theological Seminary. He was a retired Southern Baptist Minister and was a member of Parkwood Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ann D. Taylor; daughter, Debbie Taylor Nolff (Doug); two sons, Chuck Taylor (Mary) and Mark Taylor (Tina); six grandchildren, Chris Nolff, Amy Nolff Schmidt, Ashton Taylor Hall, Noah Taylor, Rebekah Taylor, and Micah Taylor; three great grandchildren, Grayson Schmidt, Elias Taylor, and Brantley Hall; sister, Mary Chasteen; one niece and one nephew.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at Parkwood Baptist Church conducted by Reverend Joe Whisnant and Reverend Tracy Ivester. A private burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park will follow the service. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019