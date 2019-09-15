|
|
Billy R. Chasteen
Anderson, SC - Billy Ray Chasteen, 74, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late James E. Chasteen, Sr. and Edna Meredith Chasteen. He served in the National Guard. Mr. Chasteen was the owner of Chasteen Drywall for 35 years.
Survivors include his daughter, Jolynn Chasteen Wardlaw (Wesley) of Belton; two grandchildren, Morgan Lavold and Ethan Smith; great-grandson, Abel Griffin; stepsons, Gary Simpson and Robert Simpson; sisters, Clara Anderson, Betty Whitmire, Geraldine Henderson, and Diane Haley; and a brother, Edward Chasteen.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donnie Chasteen.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, September 16, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Reverend Mark Daniel. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 p.m. Monday prior to the service at the mortuary.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 15, 2019