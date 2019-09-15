Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
For more information about
Billy Chasteen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Chasteen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy R. Chasteen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy R. Chasteen Obituary
Billy R. Chasteen

Anderson, SC - Billy Ray Chasteen, 74, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late James E. Chasteen, Sr. and Edna Meredith Chasteen. He served in the National Guard. Mr. Chasteen was the owner of Chasteen Drywall for 35 years.

Survivors include his daughter, Jolynn Chasteen Wardlaw (Wesley) of Belton; two grandchildren, Morgan Lavold and Ethan Smith; great-grandson, Abel Griffin; stepsons, Gary Simpson and Robert Simpson; sisters, Clara Anderson, Betty Whitmire, Geraldine Henderson, and Diane Haley; and a brother, Edward Chasteen.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donnie Chasteen.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, September 16, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Reverend Mark Daniel. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 p.m. Monday prior to the service at the mortuary.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now