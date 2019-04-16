|
Blair Snipes
- - Blair Snipes passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019, at the age of 101. An honest, hard-working man and a devout follower of the Lord, Blair was born in 1917 in the High Point community of Anderson county near Honea Path. He was the son of the late Turner and Irene Holland Snipes. Although exempt from the draft he volunteered for the US Army Air Corps in World War II, serving stateside from 1942 to December 21, 1945. In June 1945 he married a beautiful and wonderful young lady, Bobbie Reid, who would remain his faithful and supportive companion until his passing. Blair could build houses from the ground up and make most any repair, whether it was plumbing, electrical or mechanical. He was a very successful gardener and enjoyed watching baseball, but nothing made him as happy as being near his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. For most of his life, Blair worked in the garment industry, retiring from Sir Shirtmakers in Pickens. In later years he and Bobbie traveled across the country, eventually visiting nearly every state. Along with his wife, Blair is survived by his four children, John (Linda) of Kennesaw, Georgia, Mark of Anderson, Ann Powers (Stewart) of Clemson, and Dan of Pendleton. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Buren T. Snipes and Franklin Snipes. He is also survived by a devoted nephew, Gary Snipes, and five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, all of whom he adored.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Forest Lawn Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Six & Twenty Baptist Church, 3701 Six & Twenty Road, Pendleton, SC 29670 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
