Blakeli Rogers
Anderson - Blakeli Denise Rogers, 3, daughter of Brandon Dalton Rogers and Holly Denise Rogers of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday, December 2, 2019 at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.
Blakeli was a daily dose of sunshine for all those around her. Her eyes always had a twinkle of sass and mischief. Her smile and laugh could melt your heart in a second and when she started to sing, you did not have a choice but to do what she wanted. She had her Daddy and her brother, the apple of her eye, wrapped around her finger. She was an identical mini me of her mother in both looks and sass. She loved to sing and dance. She was born to be a performer. She loved karate and gymnastics. She was fierce and all girl at the same time. The love her family feels for her has no bounds.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Jett Elijah Rogers, her sister, Hadlee Dalton Rogers and her live in imaginary friend, Mawi; best friend, Campbell Edwards; paternal grandparents, Robby Bryant and Susan Bryant; maternal grandmother, Deborah Fowler; maternal great-grandparents, Tommy and Patsy Love; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Phillip Evans; and maternal great-grandparents, Ollie Fowler and Morris Fowler; and paternal great-grandparents, James T. and Wanda S. Speares.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Thursday, December 5, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home at 2:00pm on Friday, December 6, 2019 with Rev. C.W. Hicks officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Veterans Mausoleum.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019