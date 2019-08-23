|
Blondell Andrews
Anderson - Mrs. Blondell Andrews, 74, daughter of Grover and Gladys Henderson Jones was born in Williamston, South Carolina. She died on August 16, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.
Blondell is survived by her husband, Robert C. Andrews Jr. of the home; daughter, Tonya Payne of Brooklyn, NY and two grandchildren.
Funeral services are 1 pm Saturday at New Holly Light Missionary Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. The body is at DB Walker Funeral Services and will be on view Friday from 12 noon - 8 pm and will be placed in the church Saturday at 12 noon. The family is at the home, 123 Hurst Avenue, Anderson.
Condolences may be sent to www.dbwalkerfuneralservices.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 23, 2019