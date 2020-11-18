Bob Maurer



Townville - Bob Maurer, 73, of Townville, SC, passed away on Monday November 16, 2020 at his home.



Born on January 30, 1947 in St. Cloud, Minnesota, he was the son of the late Ralph and Alvina Maurer and husband to the late Vivienne Maurer.



He is survived by his Daughters: Karen Parker (Brian) and Carisa McCann (Mike); Brother: Bill Maurer (Denise); and Sister: Mary Galloway (Dennis).



In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by his Brother: Rick Maurer (Pat).



A visitation will be held from 4pm to 6pm Friday November 20, 2020 at the Sosebee Mortuary South Chapel.



The family will be at their respective homes.



The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.









