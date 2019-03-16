|
Bob Mead
Williamston - Bobbie "Bob" Martin Mead, 86, husband of Linda Lee Bishop Mead, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Born in Printer, KY, he was a son of the late Oscar Lee and Hazel Humphrey Mead. He was retired from Western Electric and a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War where he flew as a navigator during the war off aircraft carriers. Bob loved his family and good times together. He was an avid gardener, loved old cars, playing his guitar and singing. He also loved his dog, Cassie and hummingbirds.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, Randy Lynn Morris (Lynn) and daughter, Kimberly Rene Sanders (Bradford), both of Anderson; sister, Betty Porter of Pickerington, OH and brother, Bill Mead of Alabama.
He was predeceased by sisters, Bonnie and Beulah.
Visitation will be from 2 - 4 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veteran's Cemetery in Anderson.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 16, 2019