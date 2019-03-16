Bob Smith



Anderson - Jimmie Billie "Bob" Smith, 85, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.



Born May 25, 1933 in Athens, GA, he was a son of the late Jimmie L. and Mamie Hindman Smith. He was also preceded in death by his stepson, Alan Wilson. Bob served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Clark-Schwebel after a career in textiles for 55 years. He was a member of Orrville Baptist Church. Bob was an avid golfer and member of Pine Lake Golf Club and the "Dirty Old Men Golf Club".



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy Gilreath Smith of the home; daughter, Renee Smith Peden (John); sister, Lecey Wood; three grandchildren, Sommer Burden Brissey, Seth Burden and Spencer Burden; great-grandchild, Maddox Brissey and many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Saturday, March 16, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be in the chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home on Sunday, March 17 at 2:00pm with Rev. Alvin Smith officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



The family will be at the residence.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM. Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary