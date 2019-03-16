Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob Smith


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bob Smith Obituary
Bob Smith

Anderson - Jimmie Billie "Bob" Smith, 85, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born May 25, 1933 in Athens, GA, he was a son of the late Jimmie L. and Mamie Hindman Smith. He was also preceded in death by his stepson, Alan Wilson. Bob served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Clark-Schwebel after a career in textiles for 55 years. He was a member of Orrville Baptist Church. Bob was an avid golfer and member of Pine Lake Golf Club and the "Dirty Old Men Golf Club".

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy Gilreath Smith of the home; daughter, Renee Smith Peden (John); sister, Lecey Wood; three grandchildren, Sommer Burden Brissey, Seth Burden and Spencer Burden; great-grandchild, Maddox Brissey and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Saturday, March 16, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be in the chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home on Sunday, March 17 at 2:00pm with Rev. Alvin Smith officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family will be at the residence.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now