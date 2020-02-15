|
Bob Williams
Anderson - Robert Calvin "Bob" Williams age 79, passed away on February 14, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House.
Bob was born in Fort Smith, AR on December 5, 1940 and was a son of the late John Howard Williams and the late Dorothy Hawkins Williams. Bob was a graduate of Boys High and Presbyterian College where he earned his bachelor's degree in Business. He was the retired owner and operator of Normandy Arms Apartments. Bob was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church having served as Elder, Trustee and Sunday School Superintendent. He was involved in many civic organizations in Anderson including the Rotary Club of Greater Anderson, and as past president of the boards of Habitat for Humanity, GAMAC, and the Cancer Association of Anderson.
Survivors include his sister-in-law, Whitney B. Williams; a niece Lindsay Wassel; and two nephews, Christopher Williams and John Williams.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Michael Williams.
The Graveside Service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with the Rev. Dr. Dennis Tedder officiating. Immediately following the service, the family will receive friends until 3:00 pm in The McDougald Room of the Family Life Center at First Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, Bob's family request memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church, 302 W. Whitner St, Anderson, SC 29624, Habitat For Humanity of Anderson County, 210 S. Murray Ave, Anderson, SC 29624, Meals on Wheels Anderson, acmow.org, GAMAC, PO Box 2365 Anderson, SC 29622 or the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E. Calhoun St, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020