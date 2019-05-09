Bobbie Jean Konduros



Anderson - Bobbie Jean Durham Konduros, 84, of Anderson, SC passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Marchbanks Assisted Living.



Born May 30, 1934 in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Cecil Jacob Durham and Mattie Pauline Norris Durham. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William L. "Bill" Konduros.



Mrs. Konduros was a graduate of Greenville High School. She was a faithful member at St. John's United Methodist Church, as long as her health permitted. She was very active with the United Methodist Women, was a Sunday school teacher, a youth leader (MYF), helped with the clothes closet, was on the board that started up Exceptional Persons Class, and was also a teacher. She was a lay speaker spreading God's Word and helping others.



She was poll chairman at her voting precinct at Neals Creek/Welfare Baptist Church. She volunteered and was past president for AnMed Hospital Auxiliary, for over 36 years with 43,976 hours; and was recognized as Volunteer of the Year. She also volunteered for the United Way, American Cancer Society and was very active with Girl Scouts Old 96 Council; serving as a board member, leader and Girl Scout Cookie Chairman. She was also active at the Anderson Recreation Center, where she coached the Rippers girls' softball team.



Mrs. Konduros always had a smile on her face for everyone she came in contact with. She would help anyone with anything and always put others first.



She is survived by her daughters, Pam Whitfield (Terry) of Anderson, SC and Mandy McCathern (Andy) of Chapin, SC; six grandchildren, Robbie Whitfield (Katie) of Easley, SC, Jeff Whitfield (Kristen) of Charleston, SC, Kelli Freeman (Preston) of Ashland, KY, Drew McCathern USAF, Okinawa, Japan, Chase McCathern USAF of Columbus, MS and Blake McCathern of Chapin, SC; eight great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Max, Kylie, McKenna and Rooks Whitfield and Karson, Tanner and Khloe Freeman; brother, James E. "Jimmy" Durham (Barbara) of Easley, SC' sister, Ann Baker (Bud) of Greenville, SC; three nieces and two nephews.



The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Friday, May 10, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be in the chapel at 10:00am Saturday with Rev. Herb Franklin officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Greenville, SC.



The family will be at the home of her daughter, Pam, 130 Abigail Lane, Anderson, SC 29621



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, 515 S. McDuffie Street, Anderson, SC 29624, Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E Calhoun St, Anderson, SC 29621 or Wren Hospice, 955 Wade Hampton Blvd, Suite 3A, Greer, SC 29650.



Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 9, 2019