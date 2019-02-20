|
Bobbie Oglesby
Anderson, SC - Bobbie Jean Owen Oglesby, 88, went to be with her heavenly Father on February 16, 2019. She was born in Rock Hill on May 28, 1930, the daughter of Warren Herbert Owen and Margaret Elizabeth White Owen. In 1953 she married her high school sweetheart, Kirk Oglesby, Jr, and they loved each other well until his death in 2018.
She graduated from Winthrop College in 1951 and spent her life caring for her family, friends and community. She volunteered endless hours for many causes and received several awards, including the South Carolina Governor's Legacy Volunteer Award. Bobbie was especially devoted to the Anderson Free Clinic, where she served for 31 years. She was a 50 year breast cancer survivor and actively supported the American Cancer Society and its outreach.
Bobbie is survived by her 3 daughters, Lynn O'Neal (Dan), Kathie Jones, Lee Arsenault (Pete); five grandchildren, Joshua Kirkland O'Neal (Lindsay), Anna O'Neal, Rachel Arsenault Rubenstein (Seth), Matthew Arsenault (Allison), and Abbie Jones; one great grandchild, Vivian O'Neal; sister, Betty Williamson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by an infant son; son-in-law, Glenn Jones; and brother, Warren Owen.
Bobbie was a member of St John's United Methodist Church. She loved cooking (giving away countless containers of Chex Mix, granola and soup), travel (especially to the beach), the theatre, reading, sewing and crafts. Her encouraging, generous spirit and gift of hospitality blessed her family and everyone she met.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Anderson Free Clinic, P.O. Box 728, Anderson, SC 29622.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 20, 2019