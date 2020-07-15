1/
Bobbie Yeomans
1937 - 2020
Bobbie Yeomans

Pendleton - Bobbie Jean Gailey Yeomans, age 83, formerly of Porter Road in Pendleton, SC passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born June 16, 1937 in Anderson County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Luther Earle Gailey and Elzennie Booth Gailey. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John W. Yeomans, Sr. and a sister, Joyce Moore.

Bobbie retired after 30 years of service from JP Stevens. She was an avid Clemson football fan and loved traveling and camping. She was known as Mema by her grandchildren, who were the love of her life.

She is survived by her sons, John W. Yeomans Jr. (Lori) and William Earl Yeomans (Martha); brother-in-law, Evertie Moore; seven grandchildren, Allan Yeomans (Summer), Summer Reyes (Ricky), Brittany Brown (Michael), Mandy Yeomans (Matt Collins), Tiffany Yeomans, Sydney Yeomans and Gabriella Yeomans and nine great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Memory Gardens in Clemson. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 am until service time.

The family will be at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clemson Strong, 384 College Avenue, Clemson, SC 29631 or by visiting www.allinclemsonstrong.com or to a charity of your choice.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Memory Gardens
JUL
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
