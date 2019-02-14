Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery
Anderson - Bobby Daniel Collins, "Baby" 73, of Anderson, SC, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Martha Franks Retirement Community.

Born April 6, 1945 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late Daniel and Catherine Mae Rhodes Collins. He was also preceded in death by his daughters, Tammy and Christie Collins and son, Bobby Daniel Collins, Jr. He served in the US Navy during Vietnam aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Ticonderoga and later retired from BASF as a chemist after 33 years of service. He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elaine Partridge Collins; son, Randall (Stacey) Collins; daughter, Crystal Lynn Collins; four grandchildren, Brittany (Emilio) Tapia, Kaitlyn (Austin) Beebe, Kayla (Jacob) Campbell and Brandi (Josh) Collins and five great-grandchildren, Eli Daniel Tapia, Ella Tapia, Emma Kate Beebe, Everette Beebe and Able Ford.

The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Thursday, February 14, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The graveside service with military honors will be held at 10:00am Friday at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery with Rev. Furman Martin officiating.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to , 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 14, 2019
