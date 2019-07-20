Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Bobby Dean Looney


1939 - 2019
Bobby Dean Looney Obituary
Bobby Dean Looney

Anderson - Bobby Dean Looney, 79, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at his home.

Born November 28, 1939 in Hartwell, GA and was a son of the late Hoke Looney and Mary Reed Looney. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Dalton Looney.

Mr. Looney served his country in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. He was a retired machinist from Seabrook Machine Shop and was well known as a paper carrier for 40 years for the Independent Mail. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church and loved the Lord. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Paulette Wooten Looney; daughter, Darlene Richardson (Robert) of Sumter, SC; sons, Rodney D. Looney (Malisa) and Jason D. Looney, all of Anderson, SC; five grandchildren, Rachel Richardson, Kolby, Haleigh, Beall and Carolina Looney.

The family will receive friends from 1-2pm Sunday, July 21, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2:00 pm with Rev. Steve Hurte officiating. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family will be at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PruittHealth Hospice-Anderson, 1510 N. Fant Street, Anderson SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 20, 2019
