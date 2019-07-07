Services
Pruitt Funeral Home
603 N. Main St.
Honea Path, SC 29654
864-369-2461
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Elmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Elmore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Elmore Obituary
Bobby Elmore

Belton - Robert Leroy "Bobby" Elmore, 53, husband of Linda Nell Bratcher Elmore, of 213 Genevieve Drive, Belton, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Anderson, he was a son of the late James Leroy and Shirley Jean Smith Elmore. He was a member of Broadmouth Baptist Church, and worked in construction, for Green Earth Partners. He was a sportsman who loved to fish, and a 20 year member of the Rebel Hunting Club in Crawford, GA.

In addition to his wife of the home, Mr. Elmore is survived by one son: James Robert Elmore (Heather) of Donalds; two daughters: Linda Bryant (Tony) of Belton and Lida Johnson (David) of Donalds; one brother: George Elmore of Donalds; one sister: Angie Campbell of Ware Shoals; and seven grandchildren: Logan Bryant, Cadience Johnson, Jonathan Bryant, Nacy Johnson, James Elmore, Joseph Elmore, and Gabriel Bryant.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, July 9 at Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Caldwell officiating.

The family is at the home and will receive friends Monday from 6-8 PM at Pruitt Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now