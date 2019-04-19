|
|
Bobby "Gene" Eugene Burris, Jr.
Anderson - Bobby "Gene" Eugene Burriss, Jr., 62, husband of Bobbi Jean Caldwell of 105 Paddock Road, passed peacefully Wednesday April 17th, 2019 after a courageous six-year battle with cancer at Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Belton, SC, he was the son of Joann Burriss and the late Bobby E. Burriss Sr. Gene was a devoted family man, dedicating his whole life to making sure his family was provided for. He was a devout Christian and served in church faithfully. He worked various jobs throughout his life and ultimately became owner of his own heating and air business. He loved riding Harleys, playing golf and basketball with his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to the wife of the home are: son and best-friend, Michael Burriss of Spartanburg, two loving step-daughters, Erica Bell (Brian), Leah Cabaniss (Evan), six devoted grandchildren, Savannah, Jeffrey, Faith, Cole, Rylee, and Ian.
Services will be held 4pm Saturday April 20th at Cox Funeral Home, 201 River St. Belton, SC 29627 with the Rev. Richard Busha officiating.
Memorials may be made to Rainey Hospice House @ 1835 Rogers Rd. Anderson, SC 29621.
Family will be at the residence (105 Paddock Road Anderson, SC 29621) following the service.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 19, 2019