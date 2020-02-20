Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery
Bobby Joe Redd Sr. Obituary
Bobby Joe Redd Sr

Honea Path - Bobby Joe Redd Sr, 78, of Honea Path, SC passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

Born on November 11, 1941 in Ware Shoals, SC he was the son of the late John and Margaret Redd and the husband to Azalee Gaines Redd. He was retired from Monsanto, was a Deacon at Broadmouth Baptist Church, and served in the US Marine Corp.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son: Bobby Joe Redd Jr (Carolyn); daughter: Angie Redd Davis (Ronnie); step-son: Larry Gaines; brother: Johnny Redd (Sara Ellen); grandchildren: Tiffany, Kelsey, Kevin, Ali, Natalie and Shayla; and 6 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 12pm on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel and will be officiated by Pastor Justin Phillips. A graveside service will follow at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held prior to the service on Friday, from 11am - 12pm, at the South Chapel.

The family will be at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local AA Chapter or the Richard M Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
